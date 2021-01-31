Pension Adalat in April

Madurai

31 January 2021 00:17 IST

The Department of Posts will conduct a Regional Level ‘Pension Adalat’ at the Office of the Postmaster General, Southern region, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on April 7. The grievance for the adalat may be sent through ordinary post/ registered post/speed post with ‘Pension Adalat -2021’ superscribed on the cover. It has to be sent by March 5.

Grievances towards delay/non settlement of pension benefits in respect of the officials retired from the Department of Posts, grievances in receipt of pension and family pension payment through post offices in respect of the retired officials of other departments such as railway/telecom alone will be entertained.

Only those cases that have already been taken up with divisions/units and in respect of which the pensioners are not satisfied with the response from the divisional level can be brought to the pension adalat. Fresh cases directly sent to the pension adalat will not be entertained.

The grievances can be addressed to P. Sonai, Senior Accounts Officer, O/o the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai 625002. The pensioners can attend the pension adalat at the office on April 7 at 11 a.m. or can attend through video conferencing via ‘Google Meet.’ The residential address, mobile number, name of the nearest post office may be indicated by the pensioner/complainant for attending through video conferencing.