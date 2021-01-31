Pension Adalat in April

The Department of Posts will conduct a Regional Level ‘Pension Adalat’ at the Office of the Postmaster General, Southern region, Madurai, at 11 a.m. on April 7. The grievance for the adalat may be sent through ordinary post/ registered post/speed post with ‘Pension Adalat -2021’ superscribed on the cover. It has to be sent by March 5.
Grievances towards delay/non settlement of pension benefits in respect of the officials retired from the Department of Posts, grievances in receipt of pension and family pension payment through post offices in respect of the retired officials of other departments such as railway/telecom alone will be entertained.
Only those cases that have already been taken up with divisions/units and in respect of which the pensioners are not satisfied with the response from the divisional level can be brought to the pension adalat. Fresh cases directly sent to the pension adalat will not be entertained.
The grievances can be addressed to P. Sonai, Senior Accounts Officer, O/o the Postmaster General, Southern Region, Madurai 625002. The pensioners can attend the pension adalat at the office on April 7 at 11 a.m. or can attend through video conferencing via ‘Google Meet.’ The residential address, mobile number, name of the nearest post office may be indicated by the pensioner/complainant for attending through video conferencing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath