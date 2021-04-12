‘Penalise violators of COVID-19 precautionary norms’

COVID-19 vaccination drive held in Srivilliputtur on Monday.

12 April 2021 21:07 IST

Virudhunagar Collector asks officials to strictly implement SOP

Virudhunagar

Even as mass COVID-19 vaccination in industrial units have begun in the district, Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, on Monday asked officials to strictly implement the standard operating procedure in public places and penalize those found violating them.

Chairing a meeting with officials of various departments to prevent spreading of COVID-19 infection, the Collector said that block-wise data on infected people and those under treatment should be maintained.

Stating that Panguni pongal festivals were planned in several temples in the district before new set of restrictions came into force, the Collector said that the officials should not allow any festival in temples.

However, worshipping in temples is allowed with limited devotees.

Vegetable markets and commercial establishments should implement social distancing and sanitiser should be given to the customers. “If the SOP is found flouted, heavy fines will be imposed on the markets and shop owners and legal action will be taken against them,” the Collector said.

Government Hospitals have been asked to keep adequate stocks of medicines, free flow of oxygen supply and other paraphernalia to provide treatment to the patients. Similarly, nilavembu kudineer and kabasoora kudineer should be distributed to the people to boost their immunity, the Collector advised.

Testing of people should be stepped up and fever camps should be increased to identify infected patients. Government officials and employees should vaccinate themselves at the earliest.

Meanwhile, special vaccination camps for industrial and commercial units began in the district.

In Srivilliputtur, a camp was organised for workers of various rice-mills by the Department of Health and Srivilliputtur Municipality.

Deputy Director, Health Services, Sivakasi, N. Kalusivalingam, Srivilliputtur Municipal Commissioner, Malliga inaugurated the special camp.

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar district reported the highest single day jump in number of fresh positive cases with 71 persons turning positive.

With this the number of active patients in the district has increased to 279 after the discharge of 16 patients.

The total number of positive cases has increased to 17,224 with 16,711 patients discharged.