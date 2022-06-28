Pedestrian path damaged

A ‘pandal’ to put up banner in connection with a temple festival was erected by damaging the newly laid pedestrian path at Anna Nagar in Thoothukudi.

THOOTHUKUDI

Corporation officials on Tuesday sealed the office of a pandal contractor who allegedly damaged the newly laid paver block pedestrian path at Anna Nagar under the Smart City Project for erecting banners for a temple festival.

As the festival of Amman Temple in Anna Nagar here is going on for the past few days, a banner welcoming the devotees was erected by the pandal contractor, who removed the recently laid paver blocks for installing the banner.

Following complaints from the public, City Health Officer Arun Kumar, Sanitary Inspector Stalin Backyanathan and Revenue Inspector Johnson sealed the office of the pandal contractor on Anna Nagar Third Street on Tuesday.