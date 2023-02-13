ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian knocked down by TNSTC bus, dies

February 13, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old pedestrian was fatally knocked down by a TNSTC bus in Natham Bus Stand on Monday evening. Police identified the deceased as K. Pichaiyammal of Sanarpatti. A. Selvaraj (49) of Sanarpatti who was at the wheels of the TNSTC bus plying from Natham to Mulaiyur knocked her down at 5.10 p.m. Pichaiyammal, who sustained grievous head injuries, died on the spot. The body was shifted to Government Hospital in Natham. Natham police have registered a case. The accused has been taken into custody and an investigating is on.

