HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pedestrian knocked down by TNSTC bus, dies

February 13, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old pedestrian was fatally knocked down by a TNSTC bus in Natham Bus Stand on Monday evening. Police identified the deceased as K. Pichaiyammal of Sanarpatti. A. Selvaraj (49) of Sanarpatti who was at the wheels of the TNSTC bus plying from Natham to Mulaiyur knocked her down at 5.10 p.m. Pichaiyammal, who sustained grievous head injuries, died on the spot. The body was shifted to Government Hospital in Natham. Natham police have registered a case. The accused has been taken into custody and an investigating is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.