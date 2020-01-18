Pedalling their way to fitness

RAMANATHAPURAM
Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao flagged off the first ‘Fit India Cycle Day’ rally here on Saturday.
Organised by the District Rural Development Agency, the rally is an initiative of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to encourage rural youth to keep fit and stay healthy.
Around 200 persons, including school and college students, representatives from NGOs, newly elected village panchayat presidents and officials participated in the rally and cycled for 9 km on the Devipattinam Bypass.
The Collector who also cycled said that the government had been taking interest in the health of the village people and hence there will be many such programmes in future in all the village panchayats.
“We will hold various such fitness motivation programmes in the villages as a way of spreading awareness of the importance of physical activity,” said V. Kesavadasan, AD, Panchayat.
