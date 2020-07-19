Pedalling 75 km to buy birthday gift for daughter

A 58-year-old retired cab driver, T. Chelladurai, began pedalling his way on his bicycle from Srivilliputhur to Madurai — a distance of 75 km — to avail government dole of ₹1,000 to buy a birthday gift for his little daughter.

Thanks to an advocate and revenue officials, his arduous journey ended well.

Mr. Chelladurai was employed as driver in the office of a car dealer in Madurai for the past eight years. “In April-end, I was told that I cannot be employed anymore since I had completed 58 years of age. I received no retirement benefits,” he said.

So, he returned to Srivilliputtur where his wife and daughter lived. He tried hard to find a job. But whereever he went, he was told to come after the pandemic scare was over. The only source of income was his 47-year-old wife Vellammal’s wages as a brick kiln worker.

But he wanted to buy a gift for his daughter, Sri Kriba, who turned eight on August 10. “With no job, I thought the ₹1,000 assistance will help me buy her a new dress,” he said.

But his ration card still carried the residential address in Madurai. With no other means of transport, he began pedalling to Madurai. On reaching Tirumangalam on July 15, he developed uneasiness.

An advocate offered to take him in his car to the ration shop, where he collected the free goods. Overcome by fatigue, he could not insist on the purpose of his journey — ₹1,000 dole.

The advocate took him back to Tirumangalam and helped him reach Srivilliputtur in a car the next day.

After news of his ordeal spread, revenue authorities came to his rescue and helped transfer his ration card from Madurai to a local ration shop.

On Saturday, he was given ₹1,500 and essential goods through Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority.

All that the grateful former cab driver now wants is a job to lead life on his own.