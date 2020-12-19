‘Pedal for birds’ cycle rally covers four tanks

Collector joins the cyclists for a section of the 16-km stretch

A 16-km-long cycle rally was organised here on Saturday to create awareness among the public of protecting birds, especially waterbirds, that descend on Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts in large numbers whenever there is a good monsoon, a time when the Tamirabharani feeds all the tanks with the rainwater.

The Pothigai hills or Agasthyamalai, a part of Western Ghats, is a treasure for south Tamil Nadu as the Tamirabharani, one of the few perennial rivers in the State, originates from here. The Tamirabharani and its well-connected irrigation tanks have made Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts as the ‘Rice bowl and banana basket’ of south Tamil Nadu.

There are over 700 system irrigation tanks in the Tamirabharani basin and they attract a large number of waterbirds during winter. ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre conducted a waterbird census in 2011 with the participation of locals to document bird species in the Tamirabharani wetland complex. It revealed that the tanks support thousands of waterbirds of more than 100 species. Many of them are migratory birds from northern Europe and Russia.

These birds provide important ecosystem services like control of pests on agricultural fields and their droppings support good fish yield and increases crop productivity.

Favourite haunts

In the Tamirabharani basin, though Koonthankulam and Thirupudaimaruthur are popular for migratory birds, every census reveals that many other irrigation tanks such as Vagaikulam, Vadakku Kazhuvur, Manur, Vijayanarayanam, Perungulam, Karungulam, Arumugamangalam also attract a large number of birds.

In Tirunelveli, Nainarkulam provides nesting habitat for oriental darter, little cormorant, Indian shag, grey heron and purple heron while Rajavallipuram, Palamadai and Kalkurichi tanks provide feeding habitats for a large number of migratory ducks and flamingos.

To create awareness of biological wealth of the Tamirabharani basin and the need for conserving the habitats, ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre joined hands with Rotary Club of Tinnevelly, Nellai Nature Club, Nellai By Cycle and Arumbugal Trust and took out a cycle rally - ‘Pedal for Birds’ - which was flagged off by Collector V. Vishnu at Nainarkulam in the presence of Annadurai, Executive Engineer, PWD, Tamirabharani basin division, and M. Mathivanan, Senior Research Associate, ATREE, Manimutharu.

The rally covered four important tanks - Nainarkulam, Rajavallipuram, Palamadai and Kalkurichi irrigation tanks, situated along a 16-km stretch. Over 60 cyclists participated in the rally and to encourage them Mr. Vishnu pedalled with them till Kalkurichi. “This is a very good event that needs to be organised frequently to create awareness among the public, especially among the younger generation, on conserving nature, mostly importantly wild animals and birds,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Pictorial information boards on waterbirds were erected along Rajavallipuram and Kalkurichi tanks. A small birding session was arranged for the cyclists by the ATREE team comprising Patrick David, Maria Antony, and Vinod Kumar. The rally was coordinated by Hariprathan, secretary, Nellai Nature Club, and Mr. Mathivanan of ATREE.