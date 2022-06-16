Pechipparai dam water released into Radhapuram Channel

It will benefit 17,000 acres of cultivable land in the taluk, says Speaker

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu releases the dam water into channel at Nilappaarai in Kanniyakumari district on Thursday.

It will benefit 17,000 acres of cultivable land in the taluk, says Speaker

Speaker M. Appavu on Thursday released water from Pechipparai dam at Nilapparai in Kanniyakumari district into Radhapuram Channel, much to the jubilation of local farmers,

The 150 cusecs of water, diverted from Thovaalai Channel of Pechipparai Dam Irrigation System at Nilapparai, would benefit 17,000 acres of cultivable land in Radhapuram taluk.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Appavu said the quantity of water released in Radhapuram Channel from Nilapparai in the past was less than the prescribed quantity of 150 cusecs. Hence, only 1,013 acres of land under the 52 irrigation tanks got benefitted. After M.K. Stalin became the Chief Minister, 150 cusecs of water would be released into the channel up to October 31, benefiting 17,000 acres of cultivable land in Radhapuram taluk.

When late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj saw the surplus water of Pechipparai dam going waste into the sea, he increased the height of the dam from 42 feet to 48 feet so as to give the extra six feet of water (3.75 TMC water) to the dry region of Radhapuram by creating the Radhapuram Channel. Even though all 52 irrigation tanks in Radhapuram taluk were filled with Pechipparai dam water, the cumulative storage was less than 1 TMC.

“So, we are not taking the entire quantity of excess water of Petchipaarai Dam [3.75 TMC] to Radhapuram as the quantum of water to be diverted to Radhapuram is less than 1 TMC,” said Mr. Appavu.

He appealed to Water Resources Organisation officials to maintain the 52 irrigation tanks and release water into Radhapuram Channel to fill up the tanks whenever the storage level of Pechipparai dam crossed 42 feet.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Nagercoil, K. Sethuramalingam, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Organisation, Vasanthi, Joint Director Agriculture (In-Charge) Avvai Meenakshi and others were present.