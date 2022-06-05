Pearl City Beach is now differently abled-friendly

People throng Pearl City Beach in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

June 05, 2022 19:45 IST

Launching the newly created space on the Pearl City Beach for the differently abled persons, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi on Sunday said that upkeep was very important and it would become a reality only with the support of the public.

The Thoothukudi City Corporation, as a part of the Smart City initiative, has given a new look to the beach.

Congratulating the Commissioner T. Charushree, Mayor Jagan Periasami and other officers, the MP said that for many years, the appeals from the differently abled persons had become a reality today. The efforts of the civic authorities should be appreciated. However, the city and landmark locations such as the beach here could become an attraction only if they were kept clean.

The civic authorities have installed bins for disposal of waste. Hence, the visitors to the beach should ensure that the wastes were dropped in the bins.

A large number of public visited the beach in the evening. A ‘musical nite’ was presented on the occasion. Many differently abled persons enjoyed the time as they could also wet their feet in the beach by sitting in their wheel-chairs in the exclusive gallery provided for them.

Marking the World Environment Day, the MP, Minister Geetha Jeevan and others planted saplings in the city. In his address, Collector K. Senthil Raj said that they had on a single day planted 1.68 lakh saplings. The objective was to plant 10 lakh saplings by end of the year.

Blaming the Union government for its non-cooperation, the DMK MP said that if the Centre gave funds to the MPs, more welfare projects such as construction of overhead tanks for storing potable water among others could be executed.

She hoped that the Union government would release funds to the elected representatives to the Parliament.