Peace walk to be taken out from Kanniyakumari to Madurai

September 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

In order to create awareness among the public, particularly students, of Gandhian principles, Gandhi Memorial Museum, Madurai, and Nipponzan Myohoji, Tamil Nadu, a Buddhist order, are organising a peace walk from Kanniyakumari to Madurai.

Buddhist monks, Gandhians, Sarvodaya workers and others will be participating in the walk which is being organised ahead of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The ‘Gandhian Way Peace Walk for Peace and Non Violence 2023’ will begin on September 15 from Kanniyakumari and reach Madurai on October 2.

A total of 280 km will be covered during the walk. A statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at Veeriruppu near Sankarankoil on September 23 on the premises of World Peace Buddhist Tower, said Gandhi Museum secretary K.R. Nanda Rao.

Various events have been planned for Gandhi Jayanthi celebration in Madurai. Essay and drawing competitions would be conducted for students and a procession has also been planned. A special exhibition on the theme, ‘Gandhi-The World Peace,’ on the lines of ‘Remembering Gandhi, the Lawyer’ will be organised, he said. Treasurer M. Senthil Kumar and Education Officer R. Natarajan were present.

