Peace committee meeting held

MADURAI

A peace committee meeting was held at the Usilampatti Revenue Division Office to solve a problem regarding right of way between a section of SC community and caste Hindus at Pottalpatti here on Saturday.

A total of five members from the SC community made a representation to Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) R. Banugopan, alleging that a narrow pathway across a channel, leading to Elumalai-Usilampatti main road, was being blocked by members of a dominant caste Hindu community.

The SC community had created the narrow pathway by stacking mud on the channel in order to cross over the road. Two weeks ago, they made a representation to the Block Development Officer so that a bridge across the channel can be constructed for easy crossing.

The SC members said that the caste Hindus threw garbage around the narrow pathway to prevent them from walking while the other group stated the SC members were encroaching upon the channel for their personal use.

The road in contention is constructed on the poromboke of the nearby Thatankulam tank located in the area where the caste Hindus reside. The pathway that the SC community wanted was located across the channel leading to the main road.

Both communities signed a document stating that the encroachments near the tank and on the channel would be cleared. The caste Hindus agreed not to litter around the pathway.

However, members of caste Hindu community said that they were going to submit a petition objecting to the construction of the bridge across the channel at the meeting.

Mr. Banugopan said, “Both sides have come to a compromise and encroachments in the area will be cleared. This is government land which is common to all. Encroachment evictions will be executed by officials headed by the BDO,” he said.