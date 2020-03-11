PDS grievance day meet

11 March 2020 20:00 IST

Virudhunagar

A taluk-level grievances redressal meeting on public distribution system would be held at all the taluks on March 14.

The meetings would be held in Rajapalayam taluk - community hall in Arulputhur, Srivilliputtur — ration shop at Samathuvapuram; Sivakasi — Panchayat union primary school at Sundararajapuram and Sattur — community hall at Konampatti, a statement said.

The meeting in Virudhunagar taluk would be held at the ration shop in Mallainaikkanpatti; Aruppukottai — ration shop at Ilangipatti, Kariyapatti — Panchayat office at Panthanendal, Tiruchuli — ration shop at Panikurippu, Vembakottai — ration shop at O. Muthusamypuram and Watrap — ration shop at Kalyanipuram, the statement added.