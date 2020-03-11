PDS grievance day meet

Virudhunagar
A taluk-level grievances redressal meeting on public distribution system would be held at all the taluks on March 14.
The meetings would be held in Rajapalayam taluk - community hall in Arulputhur, Srivilliputtur — ration shop at Samathuvapuram; Sivakasi — Panchayat union primary school at Sundararajapuram and Sattur — community hall at Konampatti, a statement said.
The meeting in Virudhunagar taluk would be held at the ration shop in Mallainaikkanpatti; Aruppukottai — ration shop at Ilangipatti, Kariyapatti — Panchayat office at Panthanendal, Tiruchuli — ration shop at Panikurippu, Vembakottai — ration shop at O. Muthusamypuram and Watrap — ration shop at Kalyanipuram, the statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.