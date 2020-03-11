Madurai

PDS grievance day meet

Virudhunagar

A taluk-level grievances redressal meeting on public distribution system would be held at all the taluks on March 14.

The meetings would be held in Rajapalayam taluk - community hall in Arulputhur, Srivilliputtur — ration shop at Samathuvapuram; Sivakasi — Panchayat union primary school at Sundararajapuram and Sattur — community hall at Konampatti, a statement said.

The meeting in Virudhunagar taluk would be held at the ration shop in Mallainaikkanpatti; Aruppukottai — ration shop at Ilangipatti, Kariyapatti — Panchayat office at Panthanendal, Tiruchuli — ration shop at Panikurippu, Vembakottai — ration shop at O. Muthusamypuram and Watrap — ration shop at Kalyanipuram, the statement added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 8:01:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pds-grievance-day-meet/article31042117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY