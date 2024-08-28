PDJ opens e-seva kendra on Dindigul district court complex

Principal District Judge, A. Muthu Saratha, on Wednesday inaugurated an e-seva kendra on the premises of Dindigul Combined Court Complex.

Judges rom the district courts, Collector M.N. Poongodi, Superintendent of Police Pradeep and advocates were present.

The new facility will help the advocates and members of public easily upload documents required for cases. Online submission of case documents could be done using the e-seva kendra. The status of cases and the date of next hearing could be obtained using the facility. Uploading of FIRs, final chargesheet can be submitted to the courts by scanning the documents at the e-seva centre, she said.

