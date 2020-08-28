Hospital gets one more PCR

A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) sample testing instrument used to test COVID-19 virus worth ₹15.69 lakh was donated to the Government Medical College Hospital by the family members of former Union Minister P Chidambaram here on Friday.
According to medical college Dean Rathnavel, Sivaganga stood on the bottom with less positive cases for COVID-19 among 10 districts in southern Tamil Nadu,. He attributed it to the extensive support from doctors, para medical and health workers in tracking and treating the patients swiftly. The hospital had only one PCR testing instrument. When the MP was informed about the need for an additional one, he agreed to get one.
Thanking the Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram for his interaction with the hospital authorities and helping them, he said that when Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar visited them on August 16 for an inspection, their request for a PCR machine was immediately conceded. With this, the Sivaganga Medical College Hospital had three machines and they could test 1500 samples daily with ease, he said in a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath