Hospital gets one more PCR

A PCR (polymerase chain reaction) sample testing instrument used to test COVID-19 virus worth ₹15.69 lakh was donated to the Government Medical College Hospital by the family members of former Union Minister P Chidambaram here on Friday.

According to medical college Dean Rathnavel, Sivaganga stood on the bottom with less positive cases for COVID-19 among 10 districts in southern Tamil Nadu,. He attributed it to the extensive support from doctors, para medical and health workers in tracking and treating the patients swiftly. The hospital had only one PCR testing instrument. When the MP was informed about the need for an additional one, he agreed to get one.

Thanking the Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram for his interaction with the hospital authorities and helping them, he said that when Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar visited them on August 16 for an inspection, their request for a PCR machine was immediately conceded. With this, the Sivaganga Medical College Hospital had three machines and they could test 1500 samples daily with ease, he said in a press release.