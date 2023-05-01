Pazhavoor Sri Naarumpoonatha Swami Temple to get its first car

May 01, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE ) has decided to build a car for Sri Naarumpoonatha Swami Temple at Pazhavoor in Tirunelveli district.

The 16 th century-shrine, which covers an area of 15,000 square feet, was built during the Pandya reign at Pazhavoor with striped granite stones. The temple attracts thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala during Panguni uththiram festival, Thiruvaathirai aarudhra dharshan,Thirukaarthigai deepam, Karthigai somavaaram and full moon days, who offer special prayers.

Since there is no car for the shrine, Speaker M. Appavu submitted a petition to HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu in March, appealing to him to allocate funds for building a car as Pazhavoor on Tirunelveli–Kanniyakumari district border falls under his Radhapuram Assembly segment. Subsequently, the HR and CE Department allotted funds for the purpose.

“Work on making the car with renowned carpenters will begin once we get the funds. We will also try to rope in a few more sponsors to join hands with the department to improve the temple without distorting its ancient glory since it is famous and draws thousands of devotees,” said Mr. Appavu.