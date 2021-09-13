Payment of fine under e-challan system made easy

Madurai

13 September 2021 20:55 IST

State police introduce digital wallets and anywhere payment method

Tamil Nadu Police have brought in a major change in collection of fine from traffic rules violators by including digital wallets and anywhere payment method wherein the fine can be paid anywhere in the State under e-challan payment system .

When e-challan was introduced two years ago, the payment was only through debit or credit card, and through e-service centres. However, people found it difficult to pay the fine through the limited options of payment. It had to be done immediately through the hand-held devices with the police officers or through e-service centres.

“The problem was that the payment through hand-held devices was limited to 24 hours on issuing the e-challan. Thereafter, even the same officer cannot accept the money from the violator on whom he had imposed the fine ,” a traffic police official said.

“When we analysed the lower realisation of fine over a period, we found that there were a lot of hitches in making the payment,” Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said.

People were hesitant to pay the fine at e-service centres as they first had to find one and also pay a stipulated commission.

After Madurai City Police Commissioner flagged the issue, the State police have introduced additional means of payment and opened the system across the State. “Now, people have an array of choices like debit card, credit card, Internet banking, and other modes like GPay, PayTM, PhonePe to make their payment,” Mr. Sinha said.

People can pay the fine imposed by any district or city police anywhere in the State. “It is mutually beneficial as people will be able to pay the fine without much difficulty and our men will be able to collect the pending fine at the earliest,” Mr. Sinha said.