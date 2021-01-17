Payment apps come handy for giving ‘moi’

Bride hits upon the idea of receiving cash gifts through smartphone

Collection of ‘moi’ or gift in cash in marriages and other domestic functions has seen various innovations. Now there is one more way to give a gift in cash, as seen at a marriage function in Madurai on Sunday.

The family members of bride T.J. Sivasankari used payment apps Google Pay and PhonePe to enable friends and relatives to make their gift contributions without having to mingle in the crowd at the ‘moi collection ‘ points. “It was the bride’s idea and since it was attractive, we introduced it,” said Sivaksankari’s maternal uncle B.R. Sasikumar, 48, a computer service engineer.

The bride, a programme analyst in Bengaluru, thought of this idea to help the guests maintain social distancing. “We implemented the idea by printing the QR codes of the two payment apps on a replica of the marriage invitation,” he said.

It was useful for friends and relatives to give their cash gifts after they could not turn up at the marriage hall from far off places due to rain and Pongal festival.

‘Moi’ collection has seen various innovations in the southern districts where this cash gift is recorded for posterity, and is matched measure for measure when an occasion arises in the family of the gift-giver. Some innovations over the years included introduction of professional ‘moi’ collectors, swiping machines, SMS-enabled receipts for payment of gifts and printed records of ‘moi’ collection.

Some of the guests used the payment apps if only to get the feel of it, Mr. Sasikumar said.