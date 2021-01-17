Payment apps come handy for giving ‘moi’

Collection of ‘moi’ or gift in cash in marriages and other domestic functions has seen various innovations. Now there is one more way to give a gift in cash, as seen at a marriage function in Madurai on Sunday.
The family members of bride T.J. Sivasankari used payment apps Google Pay and PhonePe to enable friends and relatives to make their gift contributions without having to mingle in the crowd at the ‘moi collection ‘ points. “It was the bride’s idea and since it was attractive, we introduced it,” said Sivaksankari’s maternal uncle B.R. Sasikumar, 48, a computer service engineer.
The bride, a programme analyst in Bengaluru, thought of this idea to help the guests maintain social distancing. “We implemented the idea by printing the QR codes of the two payment apps on a replica of the marriage invitation,” he said.
It was useful for friends and relatives to give their cash gifts after they could not turn up at the marriage hall from far off places due to rain and Pongal festival.
‘Moi’ collection has seen various innovations in the southern districts where this cash gift is recorded for posterity, and is matched measure for measure when an occasion arises in the family of the gift-giver. Some innovations over the years included introduction of professional ‘moi’ collectors, swiping machines, SMS-enabled receipts for payment of gifts and printed records of ‘moi’ collection.
Some of the guests used the payment apps if only to get the feel of it, Mr. Sasikumar said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath