Pay wards launched in Tirunelveli GMCH, says Health Minister

The Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital has now pay wards, which patients can utilise at affordable rates, said Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister M Subramanian here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons, he said there were about 18-23 rooms that would start functioning from Sunday. Paying ₹1,000, a patient could stay in an independent room, which would have facilities such as sofa, television set and hot water. Similarly, a patient who wanted an attendant to stay in the room would be charged ₹1,500. For four persons in a room, the rent was ₹2,000.

Such a facility would provide privacy and Tirunelveli was the 10th location in the State to have pay wards facility. Plans were afoot to launch similar facility in 10 more cities including Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur and Dharmapuri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organ donation project, which was launched last year, had benefitted 240 people in the State. The objective was to harvest the organs from brain-dead patients to benefit those in need of them. “This is followed by many other States. Tamil Nadu continues to be on top in the health sector,” he said.

Pink zone

For the first time in Tamil Nadu, five exclusive waiting halls for women medical students and employees, including para-medical nurses, doctors and visitors have been established on Tirunelveli Government Medical College premises. Named as pink zone, the facility would give total privacy to women.

He said the 450-bedded facility with 10 operation theatres, which was coming up at the hospital, would be ready by March 2025. The government had earmarked ₹72 crore and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would dedicate it to the public.

The Minister inaugurated buildings and other infrastructural facilities in Tirunelveli and Reddiarpatti block PHC built at a cost of ₹1.75 crore in the presence of Collector K.P. Karthikeyan, Commissioner N.O. Sukhaputra, Lok Sabha MP Robert Bruce, MLAs Abdul Wahab and Ruby R Manoharan and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.