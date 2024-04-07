Pay the toll and still bear all the inconveniences 

April 07, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Madurai/Tirunelveli

Madurai - Kanniyakumari stretch can take pride in being the first four-lane highway of the south. It came with the promise of faster movement of vehicles benefiting the road users in saving time and fuel in a big way. It also meant lower wear and tear for the vehicles. But there was a catch: one had to pay toll for using it.

Ever since toll collection began on this highway in 2012, the location of Kappalur toll plaza between Madurai and Tirumangalam has become a bone of contention to residents of Tirumangalam and particularly for industrial units of SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kappalur.

For the residents of suburban town of Tirumangalam, visiting Madurai for their everyday needs is inevitable. Taxi and van operators are up in arms against the toll plaza insisting on payment of toll for the last one year though they use the four-way for less than a km.

The plaza being located within 500 metres from the industrial estate, the industrialists feel the pain of paying the toll every time their vehicles pass through the plaza. With about 450 units operating at the estate, hundreds of vehicles come in and go out every day.

“We end up paying through our nose for all the cargo vehicles and vans used for transporting workers from neighbouring areas for not at all using the tolled road,” says Kappalur Industrialists’ Association president P. N. Raghunatha Raja. He has been complaining that the toll plaza had violated several of National Highways Authority of India rules.

Violations galore

“The minimum distance between two toll plazas should be 60 km. But, the distance between the toll plazas at Kappalur and Chittampatti near Melur is only 48 km. The toll plaza should be located only 10 km away from the boundary of any urban local body. But, this plaza is within 500 metres. NHAI has not got the mandatory clearance from Tirumangalam municipality and the State government for setting up this plaza,” Mr. Raja says.

After losing a long battle of litigation seeking to shift the toll plaza to the southern side of Tirumangalam, the association has been trying the political way to find a permanent solution to it.

Just because it has become a pain for the SIDCO estate, some of the new players prefer to go to Sivaganga or Virudhunagar, he says.

Tourist vehicle operators from Rajapalayam, Tenkasi and Shencottai also oppose the very location of the toll plaza as they need to pay the toll meant for 60 km while they use few metres of the fourway to reach Tirumangalam on their way to Rajapalayam.

Most problematic

Mr. Raja says the Kappalur toll plaza has become the most problematic of all toll plazas in Tamil Nadu. “In other cities such as Coimbatore and Salem, NHAI allows local vehicles to pass through without any toll by issuing identity cards to them. But, here, they insist on buying monthly passes,” he says..

When the association representatives along with MPs like B. Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar) and Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi) made a representation to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, he promised to find a solution within 90 days. The Minister also told them about introducing GPS facility for all vehicles and tolled roads provided with sensors to deduct the toll. “This system would do away with toll plaza and vehicles need to pay only for the distance travelled on the tolled road and not for the entire 60 km as in practice,” he said.

However, this toll plaza is not the only problem for road users of Madurai-Kanniyakumari highway.

Long wait for bridges

Two flyovers sanctioned on the highway at Sattur and in front of Virudhunagar Collectorate 10 years back are yet to come up to make the road safer. Similarly, the service roads in Virudhunagar remains incomplete since commissioning of the road in 2009. These service roads on both sides of the highway for 300 metres need to be laid with construction of a bridge and a culvert between Chathrareddiyapatti Junction and Virudhunagar Government Medical College. The lack of this facility has made this stretch dangerous for road users as local people move on the wrong direction of the highway.

However, the problem on Madurai-Thoothukudi highway is different. The quality of road leaves much to be desired when compared to the Madurai-Kanniyakumari highway. On many stretches, potholes pose a challenge to fast-moving vehicles. Besides, the surface of road is not smooth as it is damaged by frequent movement of huge containers. All the promise of faster movement for vehicles, saving time and fuel consumption and lower wear and tear is defeated by the poor quality of road.

Higher toll tariff

Higher toll rates on New Natham highway is also creating unrest among road users in Natham region after the toll collection started few months back on the Madurai-Natham stretch one the new four-lane highway in th northern side of Madurai .

“The toll rates are fixed based on cost of investment made to lay the road. The bridges and flyovers come with higher investment. With the elevated corridor running for 7.3 km, the toll for it should be 10 times the toll for road,” said BJP candidate for Madurai Raama Sreenivasan.

Meanwhile, work on laying a four-lane highway between Tirumangalam and Kollam is under way.

However, according to NHAI the fourways are not just widened roads, but come with other facilities also. The elevated corridor on New Natham Road has CCTV cameras. So is the Madurai-Kanniyakumari highway. This stretch also has incident detection system. With a series of 153 cameras installed on the medians and road margins, the new system detects vehicle breakdown and alerts the nearest toll plaza on a real-time basis so that the stranded travellers get help swiftly.

Down south

While injustice in the name of toll remains the issue for Tirumangalam residents and Kappalur industrialists, further down south it is the quality of the road that matters for residents of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi residents.

When the 47.25-km Palayamkottai - Thoothukudi two-lane highway transformed into a four-lane highway in 2008 at the cost of ₹349.50 crore to connect the Kanniyakumari – Kashmir National Highway, people expected a smooth travel experience on this busy sector also. However, their expectations got belied within a short span as the undulations and potholes made their travel miserable.

The irritation became unbearable when the NHAI collected toll without relaying or even properly repairing the badly damaged road.

The Vallanaadu Bridge across the Tamirabharani on this highway, which was built on an outlay of ₹25 crore in 2012, also developed cracks and holes and this issue had to be addressed at a cost of ₹13.22 crore as the bridge suffered extensive damages repeatedly at several places within a span of just nine years.

The “repair, rehabilitation and strengthening of damaged portions” of the Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi stretch of the 400-metre-long bridge with 14 pillars and seven compartments has been completed after a year-long repairing and similar work is to be taken up on the other side of the road.

“The NHAI claimed that this bridge can withstand 100 tonnes at any given time and its lifespan is 100 years. However, cracks and holes developed very soon due to poor construction. So, frequent repairs and the latest major repair have collectively caused the expenditure of more than ₹15 crore to the NHAI so far,” says a tahsildar from Thoothukudi district.

Meanwhile, an advocate dragged the NHAI to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking comprehensive repairs or reconstruction of the bridge to ensure safety of people using this bridge. Another petition filed in the Court with the prayer of slashing 50% of the toll since the road-users are travelling on a stretch full of cracks, potholes and undulations was also allowed.

The NHAI, only after these forcible corrective measures, started the relaying of this road which has been completed between Thoothukudi and Pottaloorani intersection near Deivaseyalpuram.

Another major issue with this stretch is that the oleanders planted on the median of this road to avoid headlight glare from oncoming vehicles are not being properly watered and hence most of the plants have withered. Consequently, the drivers have to cautiously manoeuvre their vehicles on an unsafe road at night.

Other roads

The Thoothukudi – Madurai four-lane highway is also in a worst shape, particularly after the mid-December rains though toll is being collected for this stretch.

Even though the road between Kayathar toll plaza and Kanniyakumari has been re-laid in an excellent manner, the plants on the median should be properly watered and maintained. Similarly, the 4-lane road from Kumarapuram near Kaavalkinaru and Nagercoil, for which toll is being collected at Thiruppathisaaram, should also be maintained periodically as the potholes in several places on this stretch have made the road unsafe at night for two-wheeler riders.

Quote:

“NHAI has not got the mandatory clearance from Tirumangalam municipality and the State government for setting up this plaza”P. N. Raghunatha Raja. President Kappalur Industrialists’ Association

NHAI has not got the mandatory clearance from Tirumangalam municipality and the State government for setting up this plaza

P. N. Raghunatha Raja.

President

Kappalur Industrialists’ Association