‘Pay premium for crop insurance’

Tenkasi

November 15 is the last day for payment of premium for Rabi 2021-22 black gram and green gram under Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.

In a statement, Tenkasi Collector S. Gopala Sundara Raj said the last date for payment of premium for maize and cotton was November 30 and for sorghum, it was December 15.

Farmers should pay their premium by December 31 for groundnut and for paddy III (summer paddy) by January 31, 2022 and for sugarcane by August 31, 2022.

The deadline for payment of premium for paddy under pisanam season was December 1.

The premium for paddy was ₹ 466 per acre. The premium for other crops was: maize ₹ 282, black gram and green gram ₹ 256, groundnut ₹ 323, cotton ₹ 534, sugarcane ₹ 2,600 and sorghum ₹ 177.

The deadline for payment of premium to insure horticulture crops like plantain, shallot and chilli under Rabi season was January 31, 2022. The premium for banana plantain was ₹ 3,413, for shallot it was ₹ 1,073 and for chilli it was ₹ 1,129.

The farmers had to get sowing certificate from village administrative officer concerned and submit their insurance proposal along with land documents, copies of Aadhaar card and the front page of savings bank passbook at the common service centre or at nationalised or cooperative banks.

The farmers could approach the officials of the Departments of Agriculture/Horticulture in their respective regions to get further details, the statement said.