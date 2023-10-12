Pay panel-fixed salary, say veterinary Inspectors

October 12, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Veterinary Inspectors of southern districts observed a fast at Jothipuram Ground in Palayamkottai on Thursday to highlight their demands, including fixation of their salary as per the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission.

The protestors said that the Veterinary Inspectors should be given the right salary based on the High Court verdict and the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. The senior veterinary supervisors, who are waiting indefinitely for their promotion, should be given due promotion within the stipulated period.

The post of Veterinary Inspectors should be created in all veterinary clinics in rural areas and the vacancies in all government veterinary hospitals filled up without further delay to ensure quality service to cattle farmers of rural areas, they said.

Veterinary Inspectors from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar districts participated in the strike which was led by the association secretaries of these districts.

