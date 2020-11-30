Pay paddy insurance premium before December 15, farmers told

Tirunelveli

Since the district is likely to receive heavy rains during this week, paddy farmers have been asked to pay the insurance premium before December 15.

In a statement, Joint Director of Agriculture R. Gajendra Pandian said the Union Government had introduced crop insurance scheme to bailout farmers who had suffered crop loss due to nature’s fury or vagaries of monsoon. Farmers should pay in advance the prescribed premium before the deadline as they cannot avail compensation for the crop loss if they have not paid the premium on time.

Since 320 revenue villages in Tirunelveli district have been notified as hamlets growing paddy, farmers from these places should pay the premium of ₹444 per acre to Agriculture Insurance Company of India before December 15 for insuring paddy for an insurance amount of ₹29,600 per acre.

As per the agreement reached between Agriculture Insurance Company of India and the Government of India, the insurance benefit would be shared by both the parties. Farmers availing crop loan should insure the crop without fail, as mandated by the bank concerned.

The insurance premium may be paid in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies, nationalised commercial banks or common service centres by submitting the application along with copies of first page of the bank passbook, chitta / patta and the adangal issued by the village administrative officer concerned. The farmers should receive the premium payment receipt without fail.

For more information, the agriculturists may contact the extension centres and pay the insurance premium immediately as the district is likely to get heavy rains in the days to come, Mr. Gajendra Pandian said.