Pay increased DA, says association

Members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Retired Employees’ Welfare Association staged a demonstration here on Saturday demanding immediate payment of increased Dearness Allowance (DA) to all employees.
This was part of the State-wide protest that took place at 21 zonal headquarters on Saturday. R. Devaraj, district general secretary of the association, said around 83,500 retired transport staff had not received the DA since November 2015. “The TNSTC officials say they are running short of funds to pay the DA to the retired staff,” he said.
But, during a discussion with the Labour Commissioner, he had instructed the TNSTC officials to pay DA with a 164% increase to retired transport staff from January. The Commissioner had said that the settlement of arrears for 62 months could be discussed later. “The transport department officials had also accepted these terms,” said Mr. Devaraj.
However, the transport department did not pay the increased DA to the employees from January, which led to the State-wide protest on Saturday, he said.
If the increased DA was not paid to the retired staff, a large-scale demonstration would be staged in front of Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar's office in Karur. “As a final resort, a massive protest will be held in Chennai during the State government's budget session,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath