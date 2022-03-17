Pay fixation granted under various schemes are to be implemented scrupulously, says HC

Unjust enrichment of public money is impermissible. Any excess payment made to public servants must be recovered, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court while disposing of a batch of petitions.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by serving and retired lecturers, professors, Heads of Departments in Government Polytechnic colleges, and government-aided polytechnic colleges.

The issue was whether the pay fixation and arrears of pay claimed by the petitioners were in consonance with the regulations issued by the All India Council for Technical Education which were implemented by the government through G.Os..

The batch of petitioners challenged the recovery order issued pursuant to the order issued by the Commissioner of Technical Education on pay fixation and the Career Advancement Scheme.

The State submitted that the polytechnic colleges adopted their own interpretation of the government order and granted pay fixation and the Career Advancement Scheme in excess which resulted in huge loss to the State exchequer. Therefore, actions were taken to set right the issue and recover the excess amount paid to the teaching staff of polytechnic colleges.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed the scheme of Career Advancement was introduced for encouraging the teaching staff to acquire more educational qualifications for the benefit of the students studying in the Polytechnic Colleges and to impart better education.

The judge said the scheme was not part of the service conditions. The Career Advancement Scheme is a special scheme introduced pursuant to the recommendations of the University Grants Commission and AICTE for the purpose of encouraging the teaching staff and such schemes are not implemented for non-teaching staff.

Thus, the scheme is to be implemented strictly in consonance with the terms and conditions. It cannot be allowed to be implemented in excess which would create unnecessary financial loss to the State Exchequer, the judge said.

The judge said that taxpayers money is being paid by way of salary to the teaching staff of polytechnic colleges. They are entitled to get pay as per the scheme and as per the norms of AICTE and government orders in force. Erroneous fixation and excess payment would result in unjust enrichment and hence, excess payment is to be recovered and to be deposited in the Government Treasury by all concerned.

The court said that it cannot conduct an enquiry in respect of the individual’s qualifications and eligibility. The matters are to be placed before the Screening Committee for ascertaining the eligibility of the individuals for correct pay fixation and for the benefits of Career Advancement Scheme.

The court disposed of the petition by directing that opportunity should be given to the petitioners to approach the committee and those who had already approached the committee were granted liberty to approach the appellate authority.

The court directed the Secretary and the Commissioner of Technical Education to ensure that all the pay fixations and other monetary benefits granted under various schemes are implemented scrupulously, only after getting prior approval from the Commissionerate of Technical Education and the Government.

In the event of any implementation of monetary benefits without getting prior approval then, the Management / Authority concerned of the Polytechnic Colleges must be held responsible and accountable and suitable actions are to be initiated in this regard, the judge said.