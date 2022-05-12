Pay costs to be paid to improve infrastructure in government schools 

May 12, 2022 20:58 IST

While granting bail with certain conditions to the accused who were arrested and remanded in judicial custody for the illegal possession of banned tobacco products and liquor bottles, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the accused, who had undertaken to pay cost, to deposit the money to government schools for the welfare of students.

Passing the orders in separate petitions, Justice M. Dhandapani directed the cost to be paid to Headmasters of the government schools for the construction of toilets, bathrooms and installing napkin vending machines. The petitioners, hailing from various soutehren districts, submitted that they would do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Considering that the petitioners had submitted that they were willing to pay the money to the government schools for the welfare of students, the court granted the bail with conditions. The petitioners were directed to report before the local police till further orders and not to abscond during the investigation or the trial.