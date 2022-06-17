Pay compensation for snake bite death: HC

The petitioner’s son died in 2013

The petitioner’s son died in 2013

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department and the Virudhunagar Collector to disburse a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh to the family members of a boy who died due to snake bite in 2013.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2017 by P. Selvaraj, whose four-year-old son Dhayanidhi died due to snake bite in 2013. The petitioner had approached the authorities concerned for a compensation. Since the representation was not disposed of, he filed a petition in 2014.

In 2015, the court directed the authorities to consider his representation. Subsequently, the representation made by Mr. Selvaraj was rejected by the authorities. The petitioner challenged the rejection order.

The State government submitted that the petitioner was not entitled to compensation as the norms governing disbursement of compensation under Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund stated that the annual income of the claimant should be ₹48,000 or below.

While the State submitted that the petitioner’s income was ₹60,000, Mr. Selvaraj submitted that he was earning ₹48,000 per annum and was eligible for compensation. It was said that he was enrolled under Chief Minister’s Farmers Security Scheme.

After a snake bit him, the petitioner’s son was rushed to Virudhunagar Government Hospital. As anti-venom serum was not available there, the boy was referred to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, but he died on the way, the petitioner said.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that a case for disbursement of compensation was made out and directed the authorities to disburse the compensation of ₹ 1 lakh to the family members of the victim within 12 weeks.