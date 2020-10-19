‘Pay compensation to murdered girl’s family’

Madurai

19 October 2020 22:09 IST

Leftist organisations on Monday demanded compensation for the family of a girl from Dindigul, who was raped and murdered.

They staged a demonstration near the Collectorate in Madurai, urging the State government to provide compensation to the family of the 12-year-old girl, daughter of a hairdresser, who was raped and murdered in Dindigul.

The Dindigul Mahila Court had acquitted a suspect in the case, which sparked outrage among hairdressers across the State.

Besides financial assistance, a member of the family must be given government job, the protesters said.

Police personnel, who did not investigate the case properly, must be fired and the government must take steps to prevent sexual crimes against women, they added.