‘Pay compensation of ₹1 lakh to consumer for having denied him cashless treatment’

Published - May 20, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Government Employee New Health Insurance Scheme and a private hospital in Madurai have been asked to pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to a consumer for having denied him cashless treatment.

Virudhunagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has also directed the hospital to return ₹ 1 lakh which was collected from the patient and asked the insurance company to pay the medical bill to the hospital within six weeks.

Both of them have been directed to pay ₹ 10,000 towards the legal expenses to the complainant.

According to the petitioner, R. Nagendran, he was admitted to the hospital in January 2023 and undergone treatment for his heart ailment.

His wife being a government employee, Nagendran was eligible for cashless treatment under the Tamil Nadu Government Employee New Health Insurance Scheme.

However, the patient was asked to pay ₹ 1.83 lakh to the hospital towards treatment. Subsequently, the insurance company had sanctioned ₹ 1.38 lakh towards the treatment through two authorisation letters.

Nagendran had asked the hospital to return the balance amount of ₹ 54,400 to him on the insurance company settling the claim amount.

However, the hospital had not returned the money despite repeated demands made by the complainant claiming that the insurance company had not paid the medical bill to the hospital.

The insurance company had not replied to the legal notice issued by the complainant. Besides, he said that he need not pay more than the medical charges stipulated by the Government Order under the insurance scheme.

In the order dated May 17, the the presiding officer of the forum S.J. Chakravarthi and member M. Muthulakshmi ordered the Chief Manager of the insurance company to pay ₹ 1.83 lakh to the hospital within six weeks. The hospital, in turn, should return ₹ 1 lakh to the patient within six weeks.

