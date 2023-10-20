Pay compensation, HC tells Tangedco

October 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Tangedco to pay a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the family of a man who was electrocuted in Ramanathapuram district in 2019.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2020 by B. Kumar. He said that his father was electrocuted after he came in contact with a barbed fencing wire and died on the spot. The petitioner said that his father died due to the negligence of Tangedco.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh observed that there was a factual dispute as to whether there was negligence on the part of Tangedco. The petitioner said that his father came in contact with a barbed fencing wire and was electrocuted. The case of Tangedco was that one Ponraj had unauthorisedly extended the service connection to his house without any proper wiring and the line power leaked in the barbed fencing wire.

Taking into account that Tangedco had issued proceedings and fixed ex gratia payment payable on compassionate grounds for accidents taking place due to electrocution, the court without going into the issue as to whether there was negligence on the part of Tangedco, directed that a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh be paid to the petitioner as per the proceedings.

If, according to the petitioner, he was entitled for more compensation, the petitioner had to work out his remedy before the civil court concerned, since the case involves a disputed question of fact, the court observed and disposed of the petition.

