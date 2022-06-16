Pay compensation for property acquired for airport expansion; HC

June 16, 2022 21:37 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Madurai district administration to pay within eight months the entire compensation due to a man whose land and building were acquired for the expansion of the Madurai airport.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Alagar of Tirupparankundram. The petitioner’s land and building were acquired by the authorities for airport expansion. The authorities paid the compensation amount for the land that was acquired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, for the building portion, the compensation was not paidr. The competent authority had passed an order directing a sum of ₹3.97 lakh be paid as compensation to the petitioner for acquiring the building. Even after eight months, the compensation amount was not paid. Therefore, the petitioner filed the petition.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan directed the authorities to pay the compensation amount within eight months with interest to the petitioner.