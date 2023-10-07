HamberMenu
Pay adequate compensation to deceased sanitary worker’s family, says HC

October 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account that the family of a frontline worker from Melur in Madurai district, who died due to COVID-19 in 2020, was paid a compensation of ₹50,000, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the compensation amount was not sufficient.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that the compensation amount paid to the family of the frontline worker who served during COVID-19 pandemic was not sufficient. The court observed that due respect ought to be shown to the departed soul and directed the State to pay adequate compensation to the family of the deceased sanitary worker.

The court took into account that the Commissioner of Melur Municipality had submitted a proposal to the Madurai Collector and the Collector returned the same to the Commissioner to disburse the amount, the court observed that both the officials were passing on the responsibility and the same cannot be accepted.

The court directed the Secretary/Commissioner to the Revenue Administration, Disaster Management and Mitigation Department to consider the petitioner’s case and disburse a just and adequate compensation. If there was any scheme for the issue, the same shall be considered in the light of such scheme and the State shall not decline compensation, the court directed.

The court was hearing the petition filed by N. Ponnupillai of Melur. The petitioner said that her husband S. Nagu worked as a contract labourer in Melur municipality office for more than five years. In 2020, he was engaged as a sanitary worker. She said that her husband died after he was affected by COVID-19.

She said that her family had been dependent on her husband’s income and was finding it difficult to make ends meet after his death. The State government had assured compensation to the families of the deceased frontline workers and she had sent a representation to the government seeking adequate compensation. But the representation had not been considered yet, she said.

