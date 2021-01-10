‘Pay 50% salary to teachers until private schools reopen’

Several schools have faced extreme financial crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, and hence the government must pay at least 50% of the salary to private school teachers until schools reopen, demanded Federation of Private Schools Association (FePSA), a federation of associations from 38 districts in the State.

The members of FePSA passed several resolutions at a meeting held here on Sunday. More than 200 members participated in the meeting. Schools must reopen for students from Class 1 onwards before the end of January, said M. Arumugam, State president of FePSA. Schools that were not functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic must be given time extension to pay insurance and road tax for their vehicles.

Private schools and government-aided schools must also be given time extension to pay their instalments for the loan until the schools reopen. The rule necessitating primary and nursery schools to get approval from Directorate of Town and Country Planning must be cancelled.

The recognition orders issued for private schools must be extended for a five-year period. “For schools that have recognition orders and have been successfully functioning for 10 years, the government must extend the recognition orders permanently,” said Mr. Arumugam.