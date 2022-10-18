Paul Linder Love remembered

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 18, 2022 18:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Deborah Thiagarajan, founder of DakshinaChitra, addresses students at The American College in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7th annual Paul Linder Love Endowment Lecture series at The American College was held on Monday.

The series, organised by the college’s Study Centre for Indian Literature in English and Translation (SCILET), is held to perpetuate the memory of Paul L. Love, a professor with the English department of the college. He was instrumental in establishing the postgraduate department of English at The American College in 1980 and founding SCILET in 1985 along with two professors.

The key speaker, Deborah Thiagarajan, founder of DakshinaChitra and Madras Craft Foundation, spoke on ‘Representation and Inclusivity: the Story of DakshinaChitra.’ She emphasised the importance of museums in preserving the rich art and folk traditions of India, especially in a world where everything is fast-paced and ever changing. Ms Thiagarajan took the students along the journey of how the museum was conceived and established.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

College Principal M. Davamani Christober and Kodaikanal International School president Corey Stixrud spoke on their working relationship with Love.

Premila Paul, co-founder of SCILET, recalled the yeoman service rendered by Love to the education field, adding that the event was a celebration of the enduring Indo-American collaboration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Grandchildren of Rev. William M. Zumbro, the second Principal of the college, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app