Paul Linder Love remembered

Deborah Thiagarajan, founder of DakshinaChitra, addresses students at The American College in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The 7th annual Paul Linder Love Endowment Lecture series at The American College was held on Monday.

The series, organised by the college’s Study Centre for Indian Literature in English and Translation (SCILET), is held to perpetuate the memory of Paul L. Love, a professor with the English department of the college. He was instrumental in establishing the postgraduate department of English at The American College in 1980 and founding SCILET in 1985 along with two professors.

The key speaker, Deborah Thiagarajan, founder of DakshinaChitra and Madras Craft Foundation, spoke on ‘Representation and Inclusivity: the Story of DakshinaChitra.’ She emphasised the importance of museums in preserving the rich art and folk traditions of India, especially in a world where everything is fast-paced and ever changing. Ms Thiagarajan took the students along the journey of how the museum was conceived and established.

College Principal M. Davamani Christober and Kodaikanal International School president Corey Stixrud spoke on their working relationship with Love.

Premila Paul, co-founder of SCILET, recalled the yeoman service rendered by Love to the education field, adding that the event was a celebration of the enduring Indo-American collaboration.

Grandchildren of Rev. William M. Zumbro, the second Principal of the college, were present.