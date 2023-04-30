April 30, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Hundreds of devotees witnessed the coronation ceremony or ‘pattabhishekam’ of Goddess Meenakshi held as part of the ongoing Chithirai festival at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Sunday.

The event marks the eighth day of the 12-day festival. The ceremony marks the transfer of power to rule Madurai from Lord Sundareswarar to Goddess Meenakshi. Her rule will last from the Tamil month of Chithirai to Avani.

The Temple’s Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer A. Arunachalam received the ‘parivattam’ or the respect, originally accorded to King Tirumalai Nayak.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diamond-studded ‘Rayar’ Crown was placed on the Goddess and was presented with an ornamental sceptre amid chanting of hymns at the grandly decorated venue – aarukal mandapam.

He also received the sceptre from the deity which was taken around in a ceremonial procession around the Swami Sannadhi. The sceptre was submitted back to the Goddess to mark the transfer of power.

The crown is believed to have been donated by Appaji Rayar, a Minister in the court of King Krishnadevaraya around 500 years ago.

Special pujas, abhishekams and deeparadhanas were performed on the occasion. Later in the evening, the deity mounted on a silver palanquin was taken out on a procession along the Masi streets where eager devotees had congregated.

The temple administration has made several arrangements for the smooth conduct of the highlight of the festival, the celestial wedding or ‘Thirukalyanam’ on May 2.