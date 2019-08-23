Terrorists infiltration: patrolling, vehicle check intensified

Following reports on intrusion of six terrorists into Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, police have intensified patrolling and vehicle check across the district.

In Tirunelveli City, Commissioner of Police Deepak M. Damor has ordered intensified patrolling and vehicle checks since Thursday night. All vehicles entering or exiting the city are being inspected at the checkposts.

Armed police personnel have been deployed in Tirunelveli railway junction. Passengers’ baggages are screened at the station.

In neighbouring coastal district of Thoothukudi, surprise checks are being conducted in lodges. Vehicle checks are conducted across the district. Coastal Security Group police have intensified patrol along Thoothukudi coast.

Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan said additional police personnel had been deployed in the six checkposts in the district to intensify vehicle check. Police personnel had been deployed in places of worship, including Subramaniaswamy Temple in Tiruchendur.