Patrolling intensified along coast

THOOTHUKUDI

Patrolling along the coast of Thoothukudi district has been intensified following the political turmoil and consequent violence in Sri Lanka after the serious economic meltdown has triggered violent protests there.

The Coastal Security Group and the marine police have intensified their patrolling along the coast. Led by Inspector of Police, Coastal Security Group, Tharuvaikulam, Cyrus, the police team patrolled the coastal areas of Thoothukudi district on Thursday and checked the fishing boats in the high seas. They landed in the islands like Vaan Theevu and Kaasuvaari Theevu to check if anyone from Sri Lanka were hiding there.

The police are making announcements in the coastal hamlets appealing to the residents to alert the police immediately if they happened to see the movement of any strangers in their areas.