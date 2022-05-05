Patrol teams hold awareness programmes

The police conducting an awareness programme near a college at Vannarpet in Palayamkottai on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

Police teams deployed near schools and colleges of Palayamkottai have started conducting awareness programmes to save students from drug abuse and organised crime.

Since misuse of social media, online contents, smoking, consumption of banned tobacco products, narcotic substances like ganja and liquor is on the rise among the younger generation, the Tirunelveli City police is organising awareness programmes in schools and colleges when senior police officers are addressing them by narrating the problems they would get entangled due to these social evils.

They explain the crimes being committed by the offenders under the influence of alcohol or ganja by referring to the recent cases registered across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu, so as to prevent them from getting involved in such crimes.

Since Tirunelveli district being a highly volatile area with deep-rooted caste division that recently led to the killing of a Plus Two student allegedly by three Class 11 students at Pallakkaal Pothukkudi near Cheranmahadevi for wearing threads with caste overtones, the teams stationed near the educational institutions are closely monitoring the students wearing threads or bands in specific colours.

On Thursday, a patrol team conducted a roadside awareness programme near Francis Xavier Engineering College by briefly stopping students even as they were on their way to the college. The team urged them to shun drugs, tobacco products and caste-affiliations. It advised them to wear helmets and follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior while handing over masks to a few of them.

“Besides creating awareness of cyber crimes, drug abuse, ill-effects of caste affiliations, we’ve started giving brief lecture which will reverberate in their minds for a while. In the long run, it will give effective results,” said T.P. Suresh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City East.

He said the ‘visible policing’ near the educational institutions will keep the anti-social elements away from the students.