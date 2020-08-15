Patriotic zeal mark I-Day fete

Various educational institutions and other organisations celebrated the 74th Independence Day in a subdued manner by following safety precautions in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry president N. Jegadeesan unfurled the national flag on their premises. He said the COVID-19 pandemic had deeply impacted all businesses. He also held a discussion with the members regarding ways to revive the economy.

Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA) Trust Foundation Chairman P.T. Krishnamoorthy hoisted the national flag. President M. Muruganantham chaired the event. President of Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association S. Anburajan was present.

President of Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association S.P. Jeyapragasam unfurled the national fag on their office premises.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan unfurled the tricolour and delivered the Independence Day address. Registrar (in charge) V. Vasantha was present. M. Puranasunthari, a visually-imapired woman who cleared the civil services examinations and G. Dhevayani, a tribal girl who scored the first mark in her school in Class 12 examinations, were felicitated.

American College M. Davamani Christober hoisted the national flag on the college premises. At Lady Doak College, Principal Christianna Singh hoisted the tricolour. At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tirupparankundram, M. Jeyapandian, Deputy Inspector of Audit, Thanjavur Collectorate, the chief guest, hoisted the national flag in the presence of Principal A. Jerald.

The Correspondent of Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School Mohamed Idris unfurled the national flas at the school. Headmaster S. Shiek Nabi was also present.

Executive Director of Dhan Foundation M.P. Vasimalai unfurled the national flag on their office premises in Mahaboopalayam.

The secretary of V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, R.Ravisekar, hoisted the national flag. The Department of History conducted a quiz competition for students.