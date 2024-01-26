Patriotic fervour on show at colourful R-Day fetes

January 26, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THENI

Theni Collector R V Shajeevana unfurled the tricolour and took the salute, marking the 75th Republic Day celebration on Friday. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad, the Collector inspected the guard of honour and distributed benefits to the tune of ₹3.92 crore to 64 people on the occasion.

Principal District Judge K Arivoli unfurled the national flag in the presence of the judicial officers and took the salute at the court complex. Theni Nadar Saraswathi College of Education president T. Rajamohan unfurled the tricolour on the college campus.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, Collector M.N. Poongodi unfurled the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour with Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep. DIG of Police Abhinav Kumar and other officials witnessed cultural programmes presented by school students on the occasion.

The Collector gave away cheques to the tune of ₹56.52 lakh to 156 people. The Collector also participated in a gram sabha meeting held at Athur.

In Gandhigram Rural Institute, Management Board Member M. Soundarapandian hoisted the tri-colour and took the salute in the presence of faculty members and students.

Sivaganga

Collector Asha Ajith garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Velu Nachiar in Sivaganga. She unfurled the tri-colour and inspected the guard of honour accompanied by SP B.K. Arvind. The Collector gave away welfare measures, honoured tyagis and also participated in a community feast organised at Sri Kasi Viswanathar Swamy Temple in Sivaganga. Later, the Collector participated in a gram sabha meeting held at Thirumalaikoneripatti.

The Sivaganga District Legal Services Authority organised the R-Day celebration in which Principal District Judge (in charge) R. Sathya Thara hoisted the tri-colour and took the salute. DLSA secretary/sub-judge M. Parameswari and other judicial officials and advocates participated.

Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi unfurled the tri-colour on the university campus in Karaikudi.

Ramanathapuram

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran hoisted the flag and took the guard of honour in the presence of Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh. DIG of Police Durai, District Forest Officer Hemalatha and other officers witnessed cultural programmes presented by students on the occasion.

The Collector gave away welfare assistance to the tune of ₹28.84 lakh to 83 beneficiaries. He also presided over a gram sabha meeting.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan unfurled the tricolour and took the salute in the presence of Superintendent of Police K. Feroz Khan Abdullah. The Collector also honoured freedon fighters and presented awards to meritorious government staff.

The Collector participated in a gram sabha meeting at Kattangudi village in Aruppukottai panchayat union.

In the gram sabha meetings, the Collectors stressed the need for cleanliness and the importance of exercising their franchise in the ensuing general elections.

In many districts, the Collectors honoured philanthropists and volunteers for their contribution during the floods and heavy rains. Staff from various departments were also recognised for their contribution and achievement in delivering the government programmes.