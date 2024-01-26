GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patriotic fervour on show at colourful R-Day fetes

January 26, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector R.V. Shajeevana honours a freedom fighter at the Republic Day celebration in Theni on Friday.

Collector R.V. Shajeevana honours a freedom fighter at the Republic Day celebration in Theni on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector M.N Poongodi inspects the police parade at the Republic Day celebrations in Dindigul on Friday.

Collector M.N Poongodi inspects the police parade at the Republic Day celebrations in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Collector Asha Ajith distributes welfare assistance to a beneficiary at the 75th Republic Day celebration in Sivaganga on Friday.

Collector Asha Ajith distributes welfare assistance to a beneficiary at the 75th Republic Day celebration in Sivaganga on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran unfurls the tricolour at the 75th Republic Day celebration in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran unfurls the tricolour at the 75th Republic Day celebration in Ramanathapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan inspects the guard of honour.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan inspects the guard of honour. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Theni Collector R V Shajeevana unfurled the tricolour and took the salute, marking the 75th Republic Day celebration on Friday. Accompanied by Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad, the Collector inspected the guard of honour and distributed benefits to the tune of ₹3.92 crore to 64 people on the occasion.

Principal District Judge K Arivoli unfurled the national flag in the presence of the judicial officers and took the salute at the court complex. Theni Nadar Saraswathi College of Education president T. Rajamohan unfurled the tricolour on the college campus.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, Collector M.N. Poongodi unfurled the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour with Superintendent of Police A. Pradeep. DIG of Police Abhinav Kumar and other officials witnessed cultural programmes presented by school students on the occasion.

The Collector gave away cheques to the tune of ₹56.52 lakh to 156 people. The Collector also participated in a gram sabha meeting held at Athur.

In Gandhigram Rural Institute, Management Board Member M. Soundarapandian hoisted the tri-colour and took the salute in the presence of faculty members and students.

Sivaganga

Collector Asha Ajith garlanded the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Velu Nachiar in Sivaganga. She unfurled the tri-colour and inspected the guard of honour accompanied by SP B.K. Arvind. The Collector gave away welfare measures, honoured tyagis and also participated in a community feast organised at Sri Kasi Viswanathar Swamy Temple in Sivaganga. Later, the Collector participated in a gram sabha meeting held at Thirumalaikoneripatti.

The Sivaganga District Legal Services Authority organised the R-Day celebration in which Principal District Judge (in charge) R. Sathya Thara hoisted the tri-colour and took the salute. DLSA secretary/sub-judge M. Parameswari and other judicial officials and advocates participated.

Alagappa University Vice-Chancellor G. Ravi unfurled the tri-colour on the university campus in Karaikudi.

Ramanathapuram

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran hoisted the flag and took the guard of honour in the presence of Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh. DIG of Police Durai, District Forest Officer Hemalatha and other officers witnessed cultural programmes presented by students on the occasion.

The Collector gave away welfare assistance to the tune of ₹28.84 lakh to 83 beneficiaries. He also presided over a gram sabha meeting.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan unfurled the tricolour and took the salute in the presence of Superintendent of Police K. Feroz Khan Abdullah. The Collector also honoured freedon fighters and presented awards to meritorious government staff.

The Collector participated in a gram sabha meeting at Kattangudi village in Aruppukottai panchayat union.

In the gram sabha meetings, the Collectors stressed the need for cleanliness and the importance of exercising their franchise in the ensuing general elections.

In many districts, the Collectors honoured philanthropists and volunteers for their contribution during the floods and heavy rains. Staff from various departments were also recognised for their contribution and achievement in delivering the government programmes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.