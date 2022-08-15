Patriotic fervour marks Independence Day celebrations

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth gives a certificate to a student during the Independence Day celebration at Madurai Corporation on Monday. Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan are also seen. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Patriotic fervour gripped the air as Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve police ground in Madurai as the clock struck 9.05 a.m. to mark the 76th Independence Day on Monday.

He accepted the salute of the parade of various battalions of the police.

Mr. Sekhar distributed welfare assistance at a total cost of ₹67 lakh to 40 beneficiaries from 15 government departments including Agriculture, Revenue etc.

As many as 250 people from the Department of Education, Commercial taxes department, Animal Husbandry department and volunteers received awards for their meritorious services.

Cultural performances were staged by students of seven schools in the city who danced for patriotic songs wearing costumes in colours of the national flag. The gymnastics performance caught the eye of the attendees.

Further, on behalf of the district administration, freedom fighters and their descendants were honoured with a shawl, as part of the event.

Inspector General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police/Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, Additional Collector (Development) S. Saravanan and other government officials were present.

Earlier, the Collector along with Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon paid floral tribute to the Gandhi statue at the Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Freedom fighters

R. Paramasivam who was born in 1926 and a native of Karukkattanpatti in Usilampatti, one of the honourees, recalled the time he took part in the 'Quit India' movement in 1942. While P. Kattasamy, another honouree recalled how the celebrations unfolded when they received the news of “India has attained independence.”

Corporation

Mayor V. Indrani Pon Vasanth hoisted the national flag at the Arignar Anna Maligai, the Corporation headquarters, here in the presence of Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, Deputy Mayor T. Natarajan, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, councillors and officials.

“Despite the differences in food, dressing, and language across the country, we stand united as Indians and guardians of our country’s culture. Unity in diversity is our strength,” said Ms Vasanth, speaking at the event.

She added that India stands as a leading example at the world stage in terms of economic development.

The Mayor awarded certificates to best-performing conservancy workers as part of the event.

Cultural events were staged including folk dances and karate demonstrations. Fancy dress competitions were also staged by Corporation school students.