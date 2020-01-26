Patriotic fervour at R-Day celebration

RAMANATHAPURAM/SIVAGANGA

The 71st Republic Day celebrations were held at the Armed Reserve grounds here on Sunday and the Ramanathapuram Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao hoisted the national flag in the presence of students, officials, freedom fighters and ex-servicemen.

He presented the Chief Minister’s medal to 63 police personnel and awarded certificates to 53 policemen and 231 government officers for their performance.

A total of 182 beneficiaries were awarded welfare assistance worth ₹1.3 crore, including yearly maintenance for freedom fighters and ex-servicemen, house pattas and old age pensions, agricultural input materials for marginal farmers, equipment for the differently-abled etc.

DIG of Ramanathapuram range, Rupesh Kumar Meena, SP V. Varunkumar, Additional Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Sub-Collector N.O. Sukhaputra, district panchayat chairman U. Thisaiveeran and other officials took part in the celebration.

Mr. Rao took part in the gram sabha meeting at Azhagankulam village under Mandapam union, where he congratulated the newly elected representatives. The meeting was chaired by the panchayat president P. Valli in the presence of the panchayat union chairman G. Subbulakshmi.

In Sivaganga district, the Collector J. Jayakanthan hoisted the tricolour flag and distributed assistance worth ₹14.47 lakh to 129 beneficiaries as part of the Republic Day celebrations held inside the Collectorate campus. Freedom fighters were felicitated and ex-servicemen were given a year maintenance of ₹1.25 lakh.

The Collector presented the Chief Minister’s medal to 96 policemen and awarded certificates to 53 others. A total of 404 government employees were given certificates of appreciation, recognizing their performance.

Manamadurai MLA S. Nagarajan, DRO K. Latha, Dean of Sivaganga Government Medical College Rathinavel, Project Director of DRDA Vadivel, Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu and government officials participated.