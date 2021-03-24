Patient’s double vision corrected with high-tech procedure

MADURAI

24 March 2021 18:17 IST

Using the latest technology, a brain tumour surgery involving removal of skull base lesion was performed on a 41-year-old patient suffering from double vision.

The minimally invasive and pinhole surgery was performed with the support of an endoscopic camera inserted through the nose of the patient.

Known as endoscopic transnasal transpterygoid excision, the procedure was performed by a team of surgeons at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre here on February 25.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, K. Selvamuthukumaran, senior consultant and head, neurosurgery, said it was challenging in very many ways as the tumour was in a difficult-to-operate region. The highly skilled team performed the surgery with precision without damage to the skull. The patient, who was under observation, was free from the eye condition and was doing well.

Senior ENT surgeon D. R. Nageshwaran said the patient was diagnosed with double vision for distant objects. The brain MRI showed presence of a heterogeneously enhancing soft tissue lesion. The double vision could be due to a range of factors including problems within the eye, muscles or nerves that controlled eye function and movement or issues in the brain.