Patient with rare autoimmune disease treated 

December 27, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MADURAI

A team of doctors at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) have treated a patient with a rare autoimmune disease that affects one’s central nervous system.

The 31-year-old woman, diagnosed with autoimmune glial fibrillary acidic protein astrocytopathy (GFAP-A), was admitted to the MMHRC with tremendous behavioural change and was paralysed below waist for around 15 days.

“She had earlier been treated in other hospitals but her condition kept deteriorating. When she was admitted here, diagnosis was very difficult since the symptoms are similar to various conditions related to brain and spinal cord. But with the advanced medical technology and specialised tests available at the MMRCH, we diagnosed it in a record time of seven days against the usual average time of two months in such cases,” S. Narendiran, consultant, Department of Neurology.

After the targeted treatment provided here, the patient was now free of medication with no sign of relapse, he added.

“The condition is so rare that only around 200 people have been diagnosed with it across the world and this patient could possibly be the first to be treated for GFAP-A in India,” said T.C. Vijay Anand, head, Department of Neurology.

MMHRC medical administrator B. Kannan was present.