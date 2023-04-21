April 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A 75-year-old man, who was under treatment for kidney ailment, died of COVID-19 on Friday.

When Ramachandran of Pallaththur near Tiruchendur developed high fever, he was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchendur on April 13. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Ramachandran, who was under medication for kidney ailment, was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Thursday (April 20).

As his condition worsened, Ramachandran was shifted to the intensive care unit where he died on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT