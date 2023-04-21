HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Patient undergoing treatment for kidney ailment dies of COVID-19

April 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A 75-year-old man, who was under treatment for kidney ailment, died of COVID-19 on Friday.

 When Ramachandran of Pallaththur near Tiruchendur developed high fever, he was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchendur on April 13. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Ramachandran, who was under medication for kidney ailment, was admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Thursday (April 20).

 As his condition worsened, Ramachandran was shifted to the intensive care unit where he died on Friday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.