Pathaneer business hit in Thoothukudi

The lockdown has cast a long shadow on the sale of pathaneer by a group of Anthoniyarpuram palmyarah climbers in the district.

Although climbing the tall palmyrah trees thrice a day to extract pathaneer — a health drink — is a tough job requiring robust stamina, 10 climbers from Anthoniyarpuram on the outskirts of this port town do it with a lot of satisfaction.

Reason: For the last 15 years, the profit derived through sale of the drink at their unified outlet pays the salary of three teachers for classes 6, 7 and 8 in a middle school in their village. The school has a decent student strength, but the posts have not received government approval for reasons best known to the powers that be.

Sold at ₹40 per litre, the reasonable price and quality has created a huge demand for the health drink. Hence, the villagers started the business in mid-February and customers can be seen making a beeline for Anthoniyarpuram in cars and bikes in the morning. When the lockdown was clamped, the roaring business came to a grinding halt as sale of pathaneer was banned.

“We sold about 150 litres a day,” says A.A. Dasnavis, secretary, Anthoniyarpuram Village Committee. “It helped us pay the salary of ₹7,000 a month to two teachers and ₹2,000 a month to a physical education trainer in the school.”

While the government upgraded the primary school, it failed to approve three new posts, he points out. “The ban on the sale, therefore, jeopardizes the payment of salary to the teachers for the next academic year,” he rues.

With pathaneer production likely to move up to 250 litres a day within the next fortnight, families of the climbers are now turning it into jaggery, which fetches ₹400 a kg.